Tue, 06 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Security Forces Arrest NSCN-IM Cadre in Arunachal

March 05
20:12 2018
Security forces have arrested a cadre of banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah faction in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh and seized arms and ammunition from his possession, a defence official said on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles launched a well-planned operation and apprehended Pujat Wangsu, a self-styled corporal of the outfit of the NSCN(IM), from Longding on Sunday, Defence Spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer said in a statement.

A pistol and ammunition along with cash was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said. During interrogation, the rebel confessed to have extorted money from local people, he said.

Security forces have apprehended a number of cadres in the area in the past one month, the spokesman added.

-PTI

Tags
NSCN-IM
