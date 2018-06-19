Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 19 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Security Forces Arrest Three Militants in Manipur

June 19
13:06 2018
Security forces have arrested three militants belonging to two different outfits in Manipur, police said on Monday.

One active cadre of proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was arrested by security forces during search operation conducted at Ningthemcha Karong area in Imphal West district on Sunday, a press release by the PRO of Manipur Police said.

On Friday, the security forces arrested one cadre of banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Joint Council) group while conducting search operation at Lamphel Sana Keithel, in Imphal West district, the release said.

On the disclosure of the arrested militant, another member of the same outfit was also arrested from Khurai area in Imphal East district, the release added.

-PTI

