Security Forces Free to Respond If Pakistan Opens Fire: Rajnath Singh

As Pakistani Rangers continued shelling on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said the security forces have a free hand to respond as they deem fit if the neighbouring country continued the offensive.

Speaking at the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 16th investiture ceremony function in Delhi, Singh said “We have a neighbour that does not want to correct itself.

“Yet, we must not fire the first bullet at our neighbour. But if it opens fire, you (security forces) have to decide what action to take. Then no one will ask why you did so.”

New Delhi had on May 16, announced a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, asking security forces to halt their operations during Ramadan to help “peace loving Muslims” observe the holy month in a peaceful environment.

The minister also said that perhaps the neighbouring nation “did not want peace for some unknown reasons”.

According to the police, the Pakistani Rangers have been carrying out indiscriminate shelling and firing in Arnia, RS Pura and Ramgarh sectors in the Jammu and Samba districts since Monday. At least 30 BSF outposts and some two dozen border villages have been targeted.

