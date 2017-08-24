Thu, 24 Aug 2017

Security Forces Seize Huge Cache of Arms and Ammunition in Manipur

August 24
17:14 2017
Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Churachandpur district in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Based on intelligence inputs a combined team of state police commandos and Assam Rifles immediately rushed to the Lukhumbi village last night, a senior police officer said.

A massive search operation which continued for hours led to the recovery of arms and ammunition which included one AK-56 rifle with magazine, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm, one 9 mm pistol with nine live rounds, three hand grenades, four lathode shells, 14 assorted detonators, two 9mm Luger rounds, 18 rounds of .32 and four .35 rounds, the officer said..

A case has been registered at Kumbi police station, the officer said, adding that the cache of arms and ammunition were kept hidden by unknown people.

-PTI

