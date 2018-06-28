Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Security Meet Ahead of Publication of NRC Draft

June 28
15:42 2018
The operational group of the Unified Command met on Wednesday in Guwahati to discuss the security situation in Assam in the run-up to publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The meeting, held at the Narengi army cantonment, was chaired by Lt Gen. A.S. Bedi, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps, and attended by director-general of police Mukesh Sahay and senior police, state government, BSF, CRPF and SSB officials.

The meeting reviewed the measures to be taken to prevent any untoward incident arising out of the NRC update process. The Supreme Court has set a December 31 deadline for publication of the draft NRC.

-The Telegraph India

