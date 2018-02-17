Security Tightened in Poll-Bound Tripura: DGP

Security has been tightened in Tripura for the Assembly polls scheduled on February 18, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Akhil Kumar Shukla said on Friday. He also urged voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

“If anyone tries to take law in his hand law would take its own course. Firm and strict action would be taken against them. I would appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise without fear,” the DGP told a press conference Agartala. He said central armed forces (CAP) were deployed across the state along with state armed personnel and police.

“We are in the process of arresting potential trouble mongers, verifying gun licenses, seizing illegal weapons and checking vehicles,” Shukla said.

Senior police officers have been instructed to ensure swift, firm and neutral action in any law and order situation, he said. The Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked to keep a close vigil along the 856-kilometre-long Indo-Bangla border in the state, he said.

Adequate central paramilitary forces (CPF) and state police were deployed across the state, the DGP said, adding, altogether 300 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed on election duty.

Strict security measures have been taken to check inter-state movement of weapons and other goodies and the matter was also taken up with the neighbouring Assam police and Mizoram police, Shukla said.

-PTI