Security Tightened in Tripura During Durga Puja

Security has been tightened in Tripura to maintain peace during the five-day long Durga Puja.

“Adequate security forces, including CRPF, state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR), have been deployed all over the state to keep the five-day long Durga Puja peaceful,” SP (Police Control), Har Kumar Debbarma said.

He said that many watch towers were built mainly in the urban areas to keep a close vigil on the crowd besides setting up of several police assistance booths in towns including the state capital.

Debbarma said that patrolling by paramilitary forces was started in different parts of the state. “This year 2,206 pujas are being held in the entire state compared to 2,500 pujas last year,” he said.

Debbarma said that 747 pujas were being held in urban areas and the rest in the rural areas. Altogether 332 pujas would be held at the Agartala Municipal Corporation area, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Road Transport Corporation (TRTC) would operate a helicopter service for the puja viewers and tourists in Agartala during day time from today.

“For a twenty minute ride one adult will have to pay Rs 1400 and a minor Rs 1200 and there would be only six sorties a day,” TRTC Managing Director Keshab Kar told reporters.

He said that the service would be available for five days from today and an eight seater double engine chopper of Pawan Hans would operate.

