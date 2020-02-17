Seed sowing festival Luira Phanit begins with prayers for bountiful harvest

NET Bureau

Luira Phanit – the seed sowing festival of Hunphun under the theme ‘Ngashan Reisangmeiranu’ began with prayers for bountiful harvest on Sunday at Atungtang in Ukhrul.

Additional SP of Bishnupur, Lanmiyo Luikham and retired assistant engineer, NEFR, Leiyopam Rumthao attended the opening ceremony at the Mission Ground as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Lanmiyo Luikham said that Luira festival is being celebrated in different places even in the metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru etc. He added that the festival is organised to pray for a good harvest.

Luikham urged the youths, “just as we struggle for a bountiful harvest, let us do our best in whatever fields we have stepped into; be it studies or entrepreneurship or sports.”

He added, “If the youths do not give their best, then they cannot become a promising custodian of our identity and culture.” He also urged the elders and parents to support their children in their endeavour and talents. He stressed the need to give recognition to those who have excelled in different fields by felicitating them during Luira Festival.

“The success of youth is our identity. Hunphun has produced many beautiful faces but we are yet to produce a child who has excelled in academics and other fields. Giving due recognitions is our utmost duty and I appeal to the Hunphun Shanao Long to facilitate the ‘Women Achiever of the Year’,” he added.

Leiyopam Rumthao said that in the earlier days, outsiders were not allowed to enter the village on the first day of Luira. At times of emergency such as illness, death, etc., if relatives from other village pay a visit during Luira festival, they could meet only at the village gate, he recalled.

He said that after all the celebrations and ceremonies were performed, the village was opened to outsiders on the second day, he maintained. Along with that, the village was also opened to market, he further said while adding the people from other villages would come and sell their goods such as earthen pots, salts, among others.

As a practice, for a bountiful harvest and a good year, the Hunphun village chief would first tilt the land invoking as the village gets ready for planting and sowing of the seeds. The Luira Phanit will wind up on February 19.

Source: Imphal Free Press