Selection Committee Meet for Lokayukta Appointment Held in Arunachal

The Selection Committee for appointment of Lokayukta met on Wednesday in the State Guest House wherein Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh, Leader of Opposition Takam Pario and Chief Secretary Satya Gopal participated.

After detailed deliberations, the Selection Committee constituted a five-member Search Committee to be headed by Justice Arun Kumar Goswami with Chief Secretary of Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Commissioner (Finance) Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Commissioner (Law) Government of Arunachal Pradesh and learned Senior Additional Advocate General Kardak Ete as members.

The Search Committee has been requested to submit its recommendation within a period of two months.