Selectors Put MS Dhoni on Notice

Yuvraj Singh has already lost his place in the Indian ODI team and the pressure is now squarely on another veteran, MS Dhoni, to retain his place. On Monday, chief selector MSK Prasad -while sticking to the usual line that Yuvraj had been “rested” and not “dropped” – was non-committal when asked if Dhoni would feature in India’s plans for the 2019 World Cup.

“We will see, we will see. The legend that he is, we don’t want to make it (public),but yes we have a plan (for him),” said the former India wicketkeeper. Prasad admitted that the days of Dhoni being automatically pencilled into the team sheet had gone. “We don’t say it is an automatic thing… but we will see. We are all stakeholders (in Indian cricket). We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives,” said the 42-year-old Prasad.

Prasad hoped that at 36, Dhoni would do an Andre Agassi, who made a sensational comeback to the top of the tennis world in the last part of his career.

“Whenever a player keeps ageing.I was just reading (Andre) Agassi’s book, ‘Open’, his life actually started after he was 30. Till then, he had won two or three (Grand Slams). His actual life started after that. He lived with the media pressure, ‘When are you going to retire?’ But he played till 36, and won so many Grand Slams. So you never know.”

Dhoni, incidentally, will be 38 by the next World Cup.

