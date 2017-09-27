Selfi Syndrome Dominates Durga puja in Tripura

Cutting across age bar and gender, selfi syndrome appears to be the biggest exercise of Durga puja this year in Tripura among puja revellers. Most of the pandels were opened on September 25 evening, at least a day before the puja formally began. Hundreds of pandel hoppers throng into the streets of Agartala and other major towns of the state Udaipur and Dharmanagar for past two evenings.

The traffic police had to erect No Entry board to manage the crowd till late night when preparations were not completed. The local police stations mostly in the city area faced problem to manage the security, as safety apparatuses have not been placed in order. “During the final touch we faced lot of problem because pandel hoppers rushed to different locations inside even in the restricted areas to click selfi with dear one. Whenever we raised objection people mind and even the puja organisers sometimes felt embracement,” said Sukumar Rudrapal, a pandel artist.

Nineyrs old Riki came with parents and brother clicked as many as 120 selfi in a day from different pandels in Agartala. But she doesn’t know what to do with these photographs. Riki doesn’t have any social media accounts nor have access to computer. “I love to click selfi and me fond of it,” this is the simple answer of Riki about her selfi. Asit Chowdhury a civil servant, father of Riki said, “She is good in study even at home Riki developed hobby of selfi clicking.

At least five clicks she would make in a day either by her mother’s mobile or mine one. She compelled her brother Raju to come the frame all the times.” Bibhuti Saha, a medical student found clicking selfi in a crowded pandel of the city last night but he too doesn’t know the utility of such clicks. Yes, he has social media accounts and regularly posting the photos expecting ‘like’ from his friends.

“I got highest like of 5000 in a day on my selfi with my school days friend whom I lost contact after class VIII. Thanks to facebook and Jio I got back my lost memories. Selfi I click to see my expression in different mode,” Bibhuti said. Pinki Sarkar a housewife of Agartala hopping pandels for last three days and clicked more than 100 selfi with her husband and in-laws. But her idea of selfi is quite different and interesting.

“I want to see myself in the different backgrounds, looks and attire. In leisure every day I analyse myself and delete each of the selfi photographs and click new one. Durga puja or any other social celebration offers more options to see myself with the family and friends,” Pinki said. Bimal Roy, a retired judicial service employee loves clicking selfi but immediately send them to his son and daughters settled in Australia. “Initially, I was afraid of using android mobile but they insisted me to see us in different locations and mode every day. Now I also developed the habit to click selfi and transmit them,” Roy pointed out.

He argued, “Possibly people want to see themselves in real-time expression except selfi it is not possible at all. There was time when people click the photographs of others and sometime with others by third person. Now technology gifted us to see oneself on the spot in camera and really a good passing time.”

