Tue, 04 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Seminar on Agriculture, Animal Husbandary Held in Tawang

December 04
12:00 2018
NET Bureau

A seminar-cum-interactive meeting on “Challenges, Issues and Opportunity in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Environment in Tawang” was organised at the conference hall of DC Office, Tawang, on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok and was attended by a host of other dignitaries including the director of the Defence Research Laboratory, Tezpur, Dr SK Dwivedi.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok expressed his happiness for conducting the meeting.

“We can bring changes in the life of our farmers and general public by working together. The DRDO can use their expertise in doubling the farmers income,” he said and further requested the DRDO to come up with some better solution for vermicompost and use their techniques in finding out the quality of water since the catchment area of the drinking water in Tawang are mostly nearby firing range areas.

He further requested the DRDO team to help farmers of Tawang in horticulture sector by providing walnut saplings, though the district administration is already doing it but the cost of saplings are very high.

Speaking about the menace of wild Boars and monkeys DC asked if DRDO can help the farmers with some technology like solar fencing or any other alternative to keep away these wild animals from destroying the crop.

Dr SK Dwevedi informed that DRDO is already working with a few of the farmers in Mushroom cultivation in Tawang, and if required DRDO is ready to provide spawns of mushroom to the farmers,but demand for the same has to be placed in advance.He further informed that ultra sonic devices can be used to keep away wild boars and monkeys from fields and this year itself DRDO will do it in some areas on experimental basis. He also suggested for growing some new species of crop on experimental basis.

Dr Baikuntha J Gogoi Scientist, in-charge DRL, Tawang, giving an overview of DRDO said its vision is to make India a prosperous country by establishing world class Science and technology, and further said that very soon DRDO will be installing a Medical oxygen plant at Khirmu Military hospital.

 

