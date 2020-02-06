Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Senior journalist of Lakhimpur district Bogendra Nath Baruah passes away

Senior journalist of Lakhimpur district Bogendra Nath Baruah passes away
February 06
12:12 2020
NET Bureau

A senior journalist of Lakhimpur district and former secretary of North Lakhimpur Press Club, Bogendra Nath Baruah is no more. He breathed his last at 4 am on Wednesday due to old-age ailments. He was 72. He suffered from breathing problems from Tuesday night and then he was admitted to the hospital.

Bogendra Nath Baruah started his journalist career from Sadinia Natun Batori in 1992. Then he joined Dainik Janambhumi and worked for the newspaper till 2002. During his journalism career, he took charge as the secretary of North Lakhimpur Press Club in 2001 for a session. He served as a teacher at John Firth Christian English High School and retired from that academic institution. In addition, he served as the office assistant of Uttar Purbanchal Rastrabhasa Prasar Samiti, Itanagar camp, North Lakhimpur. He is survived by his wife and two sons along with a host of relatives.

His demise was deeply consoled by North Lakhimpur Press Club. The members of the club prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed concern to the bereaved family. John Firth Christian English High School, Lakhimpur District Journalist Association along with many organizations and individuals of Lakhimpur district also expressed profound grief at his demise.

Source: The Sentinel

Classic IAS Academy
