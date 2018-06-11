Senior Journalist Xavier Rutsa Passes Away

Senior journalist Xavier Rutsa died of heart attack while he was returning home from a meeting on Monday, his family said. He was 42.

Rutsa suffered a stroke and collapsed while returning home from a meeting of New Market Youth Organisation Sports Committee at around 12:30 am.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the family said. Besides being a senior journalist of the state, he was also engaged with various social organisations, specially sports bodies.

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, opposition leader TR Zeliang and all political parties in the state expressed grief over his untimely death.

-PTI