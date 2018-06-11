Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Senior Journalist Xavier Rutsa Passes Away

Senior Journalist Xavier Rutsa Passes Away
June 11
15:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Senior journalist Xavier Rutsa died of heart attack while he was returning home from a meeting on Monday, his family said. He was 42.

Rutsa suffered a stroke and collapsed while returning home from a meeting of New Market Youth Organisation Sports Committee at around 12:30 am.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the family said. Besides being a senior journalist of the state, he was also engaged with various social organisations, specially sports bodies.

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, opposition leader TR Zeliang and all political parties in the state expressed grief over his untimely death.

-PTI

Tags
Xavier Rutsa
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.