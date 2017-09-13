Wed, 13 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Separate IAS, IPS, IFS Cadre in Arunachal is the Need of the Hour: Khandu

Separate IAS, IPS, IFS Cadre in Arunachal is the Need of the Hour: Khandu
September 13
17:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide separate IAS/IPS/IFS cadre for the state.

While discussing about various issues pertaining to the Home department of the state, Khandu, said, “Arunachal is under the combined AGMUT cadre which is a joint cadre for serving Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and all the Union Territories. The AGMUT Cadre serves for short tenures of two or three years depending on the officer’s seniority.”

Khandu further mentioned that due to lack of institutional memory, dedicated bureaucracy, the state has so far not been able to rise to its full potential. “Therefore, in the interest of development of the state, it is felt that a dedicated bureaucracy will bring continuity in administration. Separation of Arunachal Pradesh from AGMUT is therefore a genuine and urgent need of the hour.”

Arunachal CM has also advocated for a separate cadre during his meeting with Minister of State for Personnel and Training, Jitendra Singh.

In the course of discussion with the DoNER Minister, Pema referred to the matters pending with the Ministry of DONER and requested him for early sanctioning of the projects.

Meanwhile, both Home Minister and DoNER Minister have promised to look into the matter and extend all possible help Arunachal Pradesh.

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju was also present in the meeting.

Tags
IASIFS CadreIPSPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.