Separate IAS, IPS, IFS Cadre in Arunachal is the Need of the Hour: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide separate IAS/IPS/IFS cadre for the state.

While discussing about various issues pertaining to the Home department of the state, Khandu, said, “Arunachal is under the combined AGMUT cadre which is a joint cadre for serving Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and all the Union Territories. The AGMUT Cadre serves for short tenures of two or three years depending on the officer’s seniority.”

Khandu further mentioned that due to lack of institutional memory, dedicated bureaucracy, the state has so far not been able to rise to its full potential. “Therefore, in the interest of development of the state, it is felt that a dedicated bureaucracy will bring continuity in administration. Separation of Arunachal Pradesh from AGMUT is therefore a genuine and urgent need of the hour.”

Arunachal CM has also advocated for a separate cadre during his meeting with Minister of State for Personnel and Training, Jitendra Singh.

In the course of discussion with the DoNER Minister, Pema referred to the matters pending with the Ministry of DONER and requested him for early sanctioning of the projects.

Meanwhile, both Home Minister and DoNER Minister have promised to look into the matter and extend all possible help Arunachal Pradesh.

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju was also present in the meeting.