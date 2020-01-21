Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Seppa OC dies in road accident

Seppa OC dies in road accident
January 21
09:28 2020
NET Bureau

Seppa OC (SB) inspector Karto Riram of East Kameng district died in a road accident near Pakke Kessang on Saturday evening.

He along with his son was returning to Seppa from Itanagar by driving his Alto car bearing registration No- AR 01 F-5906 when the car met with a mishap in between Leporiang-Pakke Kessang along Trans-Arunachal highway and reportedly fell down about 30-35 feet into a gorge causing grievous injuries to him and he was evacuated to Pakke–Kessang PHC.

After giving first aid, he was referred outside for treatment and was being brought to ltanagar in an ambulance and on the way he succumbed to his injuries near Hoj while his son had received minor injury, according to information received.

His mortal remains kept in RK Mission Hospital morgue for conducting post mortem before handing over to relatives for last rites at his native village Basar.

Late Riram, son of Yikar Riram of Sago village under Leparada district, served the police department for more than 26 years since 1993 and was promoted as inspector in 2017. He was a sincere, dedicated and hard working officer, his colleague said.

Source: The Arunachal Times

