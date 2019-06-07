Seriousness of water scarcity needs to be understood: Conrad Sangma

NET Bureau

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said it was high time that “everyone understands the seriousness of the situation of water scarcity which is being felt everywhere.”

The Chief Minister made this statement while speaking as the chief guest of the International Seminar on ‘Understanding Water Crisis: The Way Forward,’ organized by Synod College, Shillong in collaboration with PA Sangma Foundation & Meghalaya Basin Development Authority on June 6.

“The issue of water crisis is a global cause of worry and through the creation of Jal Shakti Ministry at the center and the State of Meghalaya having its own State Water Policy, there shall be a focused approach on this issue,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that there have been multiple departments and organizations dedicated for this important commodity of Nature yet the problem of water crisis was alarming everywhere and it was about time that seriousness of the situation was understood by everyone.

Conrad also commended Synod College for having the seminar on a subject that is much of concern throughout the world.

He added that the seminar comes about just in time when the State is all set to have its own Water Policy.

Giving a brief insight about the State Water Policy which is set to be presented in the next cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister informed that the Policy takes a holistic approach to water and encompasses budgeting, prioritizing and equitization of water supply and protection and conservation of catchment and spring shed areas.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope of getting support and cooperation from the public once the Policy is in public domain. “Having water professionals who are localized and creating awareness and campaign in the village with the active participation of the public will determine the success of the Water Policy,” he said.

Conrad also said that having check dams and water reservoirs in the village itself with decentralized system of management involving local bodies will mitigate the problems of water crisis.

He further said that there is a need to create a decisive policy on the pollution of water sources and bodies. He hoped that the deliberations and suggestions of the seminar will reflect in the Policy which will benefit the state and the nation.

Also present during the inauguration was Metbah Lyngdoh, Minister, Water Resources Department who said that water crisis is a reality everywhere and there is a need to take a collective call on mitigating water crisis.

Speaking about the State Water Policy, the Minister said that it will address all concerns with regards to water and will be Resource and Management related focusing on Reduce, Recycle and Reuse while looking into water management and distribution.

Source: The Morung Express