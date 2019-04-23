Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 23 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Services lift Santosh Trophy Football; beat Punjab 1-0 in final

Services lift Santosh Trophy Football; beat Punjab 1-0 in final
April 23
13:14 2019
NET Bureau

In Football, the Services lifted the Santosh Trophy, beating Punjab 1-nil in the final at Ludhiana. In the first half, both the teams were goal-less. In the second half, Services scored the lone goal and held on till the final whistle.
 
In the semi-finals earlier, eight-time champions Punjab had defeated five-time winners Goa 2-1 to enter their 15th final. Services beat Karnataka 4-3 in the semis via a penalty shootout to book a place in the title clash for the 11th time.

Source: All India Radio

Tags
PunjabSantosh TrophyServices
