Services rendered by Parliamentarians, doctors, and para-medics fall under Essential Services category: Piyush Goyal

Functioning of Parliament after invoking Epidemics Act and notification restricting the movement of people above sixty five years in the wake of Corona virus does not violate any provision of the law. This was stated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha today. His remarks came in the wake of query raised by Anand Sharma of the Congress who said, most of the Parliamentarians above the age of sixty five fall under the ambit of the notification. He questioned as to how the government could circumvent the provisions of the notification.

Responding to this, the Minister said, that the people discharging the essential duties are exempted from the purview of the notification. He clarified that the services rendered by Parliamentarians, doctors, and para-medics fall under the Essential Services category. Mr Goyal said that Parliament is in the process of debating the budgetary demands.

Source: News On Air

Photo: PTI