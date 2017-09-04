Seven Districts Still Flood Hit in Assam

Seven districts of Assam are still affected by floods with the Brahmaputra and its tributaries flowing above the danger level at many places.

A population of 44,618 in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Jorhat and Cachar, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

Nagaon is the worst affected district with 16,484 people still in the grips of flood followed by Dhemaji and Morigaon with 15,007 and 12,513 people affected respectively. Altogether 6,580 people are now sheltered in 19 relief camps in the affected districts.

A total crop area of 5,682 hectares have been affected in the districts currently affected by the floods. The rivers flowing above the danger level are Brahmaputra at Neematighat in Jorhat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh at Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Kushiyara at Karimganj.

Floods claimed altogether 158 lives in the three waves that has hit the state this year.

