Tue, 05 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Seven Districts Still Flood Hit in Assam

Seven Districts Still Flood Hit in Assam
September 04
22:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Seven districts of Assam are still affected by floods with the Brahmaputra and its tributaries flowing above the danger level at many places.

A population of 44,618 in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Jorhat and Cachar, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Monday.

Nagaon is the worst affected district with 16,484 people still in the grips of flood followed by Dhemaji and Morigaon with 15,007 and 12,513 people affected respectively. Altogether 6,580 people are now sheltered in 19 relief camps in the affected districts.

A total crop area of 5,682 hectares have been affected in the districts currently affected by the floods. The rivers flowing above the danger level are Brahmaputra at Neematighat in Jorhat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh at Golaghat, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur and Kushiyara at Karimganj.

Floods claimed altogether 158 lives in the three waves that has hit the state this year.

-PTI

Tags
Assam Floods
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.