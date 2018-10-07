Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Seven Weightlifters From Sikkim For NE Olympics

Seven Weightlifters From Sikkim For NE Olympics
October 07
14:40 2018
NET Bureau

The Sikkim Weight Lifting Association has selected six men and one woman to represent the state at the upcoming NE Olympic Games to be held at Imphal from October 21 to 28.

The seven State weightlifters were selected from the trials held on Friday at the weightlifting training centre, White Hall. The selected weightlifters are Puran Rai, Lalit Rai, Sujan Subba, Thinley Ezer Bhutia, Pempa Tshering Sherpa and Tshering Wangchuk Tamang. The lone female member of the team is Srijana Subba.

The seven weightlifters are taking part in various weight categories. They will be accompanied by coaches Ligden Dorji Bhutia and Sonam Paljor Bhutia along with manager C.B. Dong for the NE Olympic Games.

“We are positive about good results from our team at the NE Olympic Games. It would also be an exposure for them at this standard of weightlifting,” said Sonam Paljor Bhutia.

SOURCE: Sikkim Express

