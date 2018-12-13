Seventeen Years of Attack on Parliament

NET Bureau

Attack on Parliament in Delhi took place 17 years ago on December 13, 2001.

Parliament attack is one of the most sensational terror incidents in India when five heavily armed gunmen stormed the Parliament and opened indiscriminate fire, killing nine people. Among the dead were five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were also shot dead.

Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the victims of 2001 Parliament attack. Among the leaders were President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

On the anniversary of Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We salute the valour of those who were martyred during the dastardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and heroism inspires every Indian.”

“India gratefully remembers those martyred while defending Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. Forces of hate and terror targeted what we cherish most — India’s democracy and democratic values. They did not succeed. And we will never let them succeed,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the brave who were killed in the incident and tweeted that “The nation will always remain indebted to their bravery and martyrdom.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter to salute their courage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Let us cherish the ‘idea of India’ for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives. Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain ‘independent’, in the true sense of the word.”

SOURCE: NDTV

Image Credit: Newsd