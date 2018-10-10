Seventh Pay Commission Recommendations Implemented in Tripura

NET Bureau

Tripura government on Tuesday implemented the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and revised the pay structure for its employees and pensioners.

Addressing a news conference here at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the pay scale was implemented based on recommendations made by a committee headed by former Assam chief secretary PP Varma.

“The council of ministers approved the recommendations made by the committee for restructuring the pay scale of the state government employees and pensioners by raising the level of multiplication factor to 2.57. The revised salary will be effective from October 1, 2018,” Deb said.

He also alleged that the erstwhile Left Front government had left a burden of Rs 11,000 crore on the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) government, which assumed power in March by ending 25 years rule of Left in the state.

SOURCE: The Telegraph