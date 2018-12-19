Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 19 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Sex Racket Running Under Garb of Ayurveda Centre Busted in Pune

Sex Racket Running Under Garb of Ayurveda Centre Busted in Pune
December 19
17:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In another crackdown on illegal flesh trade, the Social Service Branch (SSB) of Pune police busted another sex racket. This prostitution ring was running under the garb of ‘Aayurvaidik Panchkarma’. The special police team arrested 34-year-old Jyoti Dhiwar in this case and rescued three girls with the help of Hadapsar police.

SSB Pune got a tip-off that a prostitution racket was being operated from the ‘Panchkarma’ centre. Soon after, the cops cross-checked the facts and raided the premises of ‘Samaddhi Aayurvaidik Panchkarma’ centre.

This establishment was located at Ambiance residency, Manjari, Pune. Police then arrested the mastermind behind the flesh trade racket, Jyoti Arun Dhiwar. The case was cracked after policeman Sachin Kadam received information that a sex racket was running in the name of Ayurveda treatment.

The three girls who were rescued said that they were lured by promises of making easy money and then pushed into the flesh trade. The key accused, Jyoti, is resident of Hadapsar, Pune.

Police registered a case against Jyoti and further investigation is going on. The rescued girls have been sent to the Rescue Foundation of Hadapsar. Moreover, cops seized Rs 4,000 cash, flat agreement copy, Aadhar cards and mobile phones from the illegal prostitution centre.

SOURCE: Mirror Now News

Image Credit: Kolkata 24*7

Tags
ayurveda centrePuneSex Racket
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.