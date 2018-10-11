Sexual Assault Case Against Mogul Director, Aamir Khan Steps Down

NET Bureau

Amir Khan has stepped down as the producer of the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul, due to allegations of sexual misconduct against the director of the film Subhash Kapoor.

Without naming the filmmaker or the project, a statement released by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday said, “At Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind… Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct.”

The statement added that the case is sub judice and the court is yet to deliver its judgment. “Without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film,” it read.

Subhash Kapoor said that he understands and respects Aamir and Kiran’s decision, and “intend(s) to prove (his) innocence in the court of law”.

He added, “I do want to raise a question – is secretly filming a crying woman without her consent and knowledge and uploading it on social media not harassment or abuse? Or is it fine if she is related to someone who is “accused” of a misconduct. If your answer is latter then for me it’s nothing less than a khaap panchayat mentality.”

Meanwhile, allegations against Alok Nath are piling up. After Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, actor Deepika Amin has come forward with her tale of harassment at the hands of the said actor.

Taking to Twitter, Deepika wrote how during an outdoor shoot of a telefilm, early in her career, Alok tried to barge into her room. She wrote, “Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was. But recently on the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety he was quiet and subdued . Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour. But after reading Vinta Nanda’s heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her. BELIEVE WOMEN . They have everything to lose by speaking out. #IbelieveyouVintaNanda #metoo #Timesup.”

SOURCE: India Today & Hindustan Times