Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat On His Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance outside his home Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb at midnight on 2 November as he turned 53. SRK’s customarily came out of his residence to greet and wave at fans who had gathered outside to wish the superstar on his birthday.

Dressed casually in a blue sweatshirt and black track pants, SRK waved at his fans and blew kisses into the crowd which was waiting for him to make an appearance. It’s a special birthday for Shah Rukh this year as the actor will be releasing the trailer of his upcoming film Zero.

Zero directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be releasing on 21 December.