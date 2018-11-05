Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 05 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Slashes Self after Failing to Meet Superstar

November 05
11:58 2018
 NET Bureau

A 26-year-old man on Sunday slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of film superstar Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Bandra after failing to meet him, police said.

Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours Sunday, and was discharged from nearby Bhabha hospital following preliminary treatment, police said.

Alauddin wanted to meet Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor’s residence, Girish Anavkar, Senior Inspector of Bandra police station said.

Source: Zee News

