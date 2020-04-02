Shane Warne names Brian Lara skipper of his greatest West Indies XI

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has been picking his favourite teams over the last few days as the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. And on Thursday, he picked the greatest West Indies XI and it came as no surprise that he named Brian Lara as skipper of the team.

“Lara and Sachin (Tendulkar) were the two best batsmen of my time, his 277 run-knock against us was one of the best innings I saw him play,” Warne said on Instagram.