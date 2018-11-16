Shankar IAS Academy: A Trusted Name for Civil Services Exam Coaching

NET Bureau

Founded in 2004 by Shankar D, Shankar IAS Academy has gone to become one of the most trusted and reliable names in India for UPSC Civil Services Exam coaching. As aspirant himself, Mr. Shankar qualified for interviews twice before plunging into coaching. UPSC Civil Services exam is the gateway to becoming a bureaucrat and become a part of the administrative set up in India including elite services such as IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

Having trained thousands of students and guided 900+ candidates to ace the exam so far, Shankar IAS Academy is one of the go to names for Civil Services Exam coaching. The academy provides access to one of the best faculty team in the country for students to interact and learn with – in an environment which nurtures and facilitates learning. The course curriculum is designed and constantly evolved by some of the sharpest minds in the country helping the candidates to undergo the rigours of UPSC Civil Services exam coaching in a structured and seamless format. Apart from full term courses, Shankar IAS Academy also offers Test Series for UPSC Prelims, Answer Writing sessions for Mains and FREE comprehensive coaching for candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews. The below table highlights the consistency of Shankar IAS Academy’s results in the exam.

India’s most trusted and reliable test series for UPSC CSE Prelims 2019

We offer one of India’s most comprehensive and trusted Test Series for UPSC Prelims exam. 27 intensive steps including the exclusive section wise tests for NCERT, Economic Survey and Current Affairs. Candidates can evaluate their preparation readiness by attending the Prelims Test Series through our classroom programmes or even through the online test platforms. The tests will give an in-depth assessment of their performance to the candidates. Click on the link for registration details – https://www.shankariasacademy.com/prestorming/.

Refer the blog for understanding how to crack the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 exam – https://www.shankariasacademy.com/blog-post/upsc-prelims-2018-150-days-study-plan-part-v/