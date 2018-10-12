Shankar IAS Academy Founder Commits Suicide

NET Bureau

D Shankaran, founder of a noted coaching facility for the Indian civil services exam, committed suicide at his Chennai residence on Thursday, media reports said.

The 45-year-old teacher reportedly committed suicide due to personal reasons. According to The Hindu, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mylapore residence. One of his friends rushed him to the Royapettah Hospital in Chennai, where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Shankar was the founder of the noted Shankar IAS Academy, which he started in 2004 to train civil service aspirants. According to The News Minute, his facility was the first of kind in Tamil Nadu, which was later expanded to open branches across the nation. His institute churned out hundreds of civil servants currently serving in different parts of the country.

His institute shared an emotional message informing a vast community of current and former students of the news.

“We deeply regret to inform the sad demise of our pillar of strength Shankar Sir. He was more than a teacher, he was the institution himself. He was an inspiration to so many who had the IAS dream. He led everyone of us and to think of the forthcoming days without Sir is indeed very difficult. You will continue to live in all of us. (sic)”

As the news spread, his students as well as several of the institute’s alumnus shared condolence messages on social media.

SOURCE: Yahoo