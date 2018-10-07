Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 07 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Sharad Pawar Not To Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Sharad Pawar Not To Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Polls
October 07
18:20 2018
NET Bureau

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday stated that he would not be contesting in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pawar issued the clarification regarding his candidature on the first day of the party’s two-day long meeting in Mumbai that commenced on Friday.

“I am not contesting any elections. Please do not consider and discuss my name,” Pawar reportedly told party leaders.

While addressing party leaders and office-bearers, Pawar also indicated that he would not support the probable candidature of Parth Pawar, son of party leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar from Maval constituency. There had been reports in the past that Parth was eyeing to contest the upcoming polls from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, Hindustan Times reported.

On Saturday, the NCP held the two-day meet at its Mumbai office at Ballard Pier to examine the current situation and its potential candidates in the 25 constituencies it plans to contest.

As the issue of Parth Pawar’s constituency cropped up for the forthcoming 2019 general assembly elections, the NCP supremo reportedly ​dismissed the suggestion saying that if all Pawar family members contest polls, it may be unfair to other party leaders. According to HT, Pawar said, “If all Pawar family members will contest the polls, what will happen to those party workers who build our party.”

The NCP chief’s position on Parth Patel’s candidature may not be appreciated by Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar and his supporters. The daily noted that several party leaders were of the opinion that there was a hidden ongoing scuffle going on between Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule over who would lead the party.

SOURCE: Times Now

2019 Lok Sabha pollsLok Sabha pollsNCPSharad Pawar
This may take a second or two.