Sharing the Abode of Clouds

Solo traveller from Jammu, Prateek Sanyal writes in his eccentric poetic fashion, about his

experience of travelling to Meghalaya.

The beginning

My exploration of Northeast began with Meghalaya. I explored the villages of Khasi and Jaintia hills

(earning their names from the communities which live there) and came to know how both of them

were one until the British applied their policy of divide and rule on these people who have slight

difference in their dialect (yet comprehensible) and Jaintia hills have lower altitude as compared to

Khasi hills. As a traveller I cherish new experiences as it helps me grow. Living with the unique

people of the world who follow matriarchal society is in itself a delight. I was more than glad to

spend time with these communities which treated female equally with male within the society.

The journey

As one begins his ascend from Assam plains toward these hills, it is impossible to lose the company

of green grass shining like emerald dotted by magnificent pines. The moderate climate throughout

the year makes it a great destination to visit anytime, but during monsoon you will have to share this

beauty with its sole proprietor. These hills shrouded by mist during monsoon retain a sublime shade

unaware of parched sun. The hills are bathed by unpredictable showers unsettling any impurity that

tends to host upon these hills. The waterfalls are reinvigorated by clouds providing you with an

atheistic view of water flowing through emerald under the veil of thin mist. This region has well

maintained roads and the gentle gradient of hills makes the occurrence of landslide very rare,

making these destinations accessible even during monsoon. Treading on these roads one feels like

going into the bosom of nature and this is the place where nothing amazes you more than nature

and its wonders.

As I entered villages I was really mesmerised by the cleanliness. It seemed like a natural gallery

maintained by people living there. Well maintained roads lead to these villages and the villages too

have well maintained lanes marked by dustbins made of bamboo, adding to its charm. The entire

aspect of village administration is taken care of by members of village council, headed by

Rangbashnong (headman), who is elected by all the members of the village. These people are not

power mongers but honest people. At times they are given the responsibility of whole village against

their wishes, just due to reliability. The way they blend their traditional customs and the Indian

democratic setup, leads to an efficient implementation of policies. The character of the people is

reflected in their surroundings and staying there I realized how much they care for Mother Nature.

As most of the people in Khasi and Jaintia hills follow Christianity, Sunday is observed as holiday,

which means no shops or bazaars are open. Even those people who live in Jaintia region and follow

tribal religion (Paganism) observe Sunday as a holiday. I stayed in villages, taking help from headman

who guided me to pitch my tent in a safe environment. There are shops in village as well as on the

roadside where food is as cheap as Rs.30 for a rice (local red rice) meal with simple dal and a piece of

chicken can be found.

An expedition worth cherishing

The Scotland of the East is blessed with picturesque natural wonders, beautiful landscapes draped

with hovering clouds, historical caves, and beautiful sacred grooves. Maintaining a simple lifestyle,

these people take good care of their surroundings which is unmatched in entire north-east. I

travelled to various villages in all the districts i.e. Umkahduh, Mawsynram, Mawphlang, Mynso,

Borato, Naiwan, Tuber and Umkiang and had great experience being part of their simple lifestyle and

a healthy co-existence with nature.

(The author is a solo traveller from Jammu who is passionate about travelling, learning and exploring different

cultures, villages and unchartered lands of India on bike. You can find more about his journey

on travelinghermithospice.in