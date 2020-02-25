Sharjeel Imam sent to police custody for four more days

NET Web Desk

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested on sedition charges was sent to four more days of police custody in Assam on Monday.

Imam was arrested for his ‘cut-off Assam’ remarks during an anti-CAA rally at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

Earlier on February 20, Imam was sent by the court to 4-day custody of Assam police. He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) court on Monday as the period of his earlier police custody was over.

However, the court extended the period of his police custody to another four days.

Following the controversial remark made by Imam, the Guwahati city police crime branch had registered a case (case no 1/2020) under sections of 13(1)/18 of UAPA and 153 (A), 153 (B), 124 of IPC. Imam was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar on January 20 and was handed over to an Assam police team earlier on February 19 by the Patiala House Court.