Sharjeel Imam’s mother alleges police harassment, says media twisted son’s comments

NET Bureau

A mid controversy over recent remarks, mother of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam has come to her son’s defense while accusing the police of threatening and harassing the family.

In a statement addressed to media, Sharjeel Imam’s mother Afshan Rahim alleged that her son was quoted out of context as she added that that the police and state authorities were harassing and threatening the family.

“Sharjeel Imam is being victimised for a statement that was twisted and taken out of context by the media. However, the police and state authorities, against whose highhandedness Sharjeel protested, are now harassing and threatening his family members,” Imam’s mother Afshan Rahim says in the statement dated January 26.

The statement reads, “The constant threat and abuse has traumatised his elderly mother and scared pother family members. We believe in rule of law and every cooperation has been promised.”

“This highhandedness violates the basic human rights of the family members including and not limited to his elderly mother,” the statement by Imam’s mother says as she asks police to refrain from “indulging in such actions”. The media statement has been signed from Kako in Bihar, where the family of Sharjeel Imam resides.

The central agencies and Jehanabad Police on Sunday raided Imam’s ancestral house in Kako and interrogated some of his relatives. The police also detained three people, including two of his relatives. Sharjeel Imam was not at his home when the police raided his house.

Sharjeel Imam, a former JNU student, came in limelight for a speech he delivered on the AMU campus on January 16 against the amended citizenship act and NRC.

Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis – both Hindus and Muslims – are being killed or put into detention centres.

He has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens.

“He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media,” police said.

These speeches have the “potential to harm the religious harmony” and the unity and integrity of India, for which the case was registered against him, police said.

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) has been registered, the Delhi police said.

A case of sedition was also lodged against Imam for a speech he delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16. The Assam police have also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law UAPA against Imam for his speech.

Source: India Today