Shashi Kapoor’s ‘New Delhi Times’ to get a sequel, read deets inside

A sequel to Shashi Kapoor-starrer political thriller “New Delhi Times” is in the works with filmmaker Ramesh Sharma returning as the director and writer-director Khalid Mohamed attached to pen the script.

Khalid, who has written critically-acclaimed films such as “”Mammo”, “Sardari Begum” and “Zubeidaa”, took to Twitter to share the news.

“My friend Ramesh Sharma will direct sequel to ‘New Delhi Times’ on nexus between media and politics. And I’m writing the script. Lead cast being finalised,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

“New Delhi Times”, which released in 1986, also featured Sharmila Tagore, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kapoor won the best actor National Award for the movie, while Sharma won the Indira Gandhi award for best debut film of a director. Gulzar was the writer of the film.

Source: India TV news

Image Source : TWITTER