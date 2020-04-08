Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Shashi Tharoor helps Nagas stranded in Kerela

April 08
17:31 2020
NET News Desk

Amid the nationwide lockdown, people from different parts of the country are facing a difficult time who are out of station for work or study. Owing to the unprecedented lockdown, a group of people from Nagaland who were stranded in Kerela, received help from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

According to reports, a group of people from Nagaland have been facing a tuff time since the lockdown in Kerela, as their workplace have also shut down. The people were working in a private cafe, in Kozhikode district in Kerela, and due to the unprecedented lockdown, they were unable to meet their daily ends meet.

Hence, on receiving an urgent appeal from the Nagaland Pradesh Congrees, President, K Therie, about the difficulties the Naga people we’re facing, Tharoor swung into action and directed the Kerela Pradesh Congress Committee, Vice President, T Siddique to take cognizance of the situation and the problems being faced by the Nagas. Accordingly, the Youth Congress workers in Kozhikode, Kerela came to their rescue and provided them with all the essential commodities and eatables.

