Sun, 14 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

She's Pakistan, Not Needed Here': Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes a Dig at Congress's Silchar MP

She’s Pakistan, Not Needed Here’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes a Dig at Congress’s Silchar MP
April 14
10:05 2019
NET Bureau

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday likened sitting Congress MP and candidate for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat Sushmita Dev to “Pakistan”, and said there is no work for her here.

Addressing a public rally at Barkhola in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, Sarma said voting for Dev will drag Silchar backward by five years. “PM is Modi, CM is Sonowal, I am the minister, Kishor Nath is MLA here. In between this, what is the job of Sushmita Dev? Everywhere is India, but there is a Pakistan in between. Will it work? No work will happen,” the NEDA Convenor said.

Voting in favour of Modi will be for development of the country, the state and Silchar, he added.

“You can see that Sushmita Dev is very nervous. First, she brought Rahul Gandhi, then Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s friend Navjot Singh Sidhu. Tomorrow (Sunday) again, she is bringing
Priyanka Gandhi. She knows that she did nothing in the last five years and is sure to lose,” Sarma claimed.

He alleged that the Congress does not have any ideology and keeps changing its version on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, while the BJP is firm on its commitment that all the refugees will stay in India.

Sarma also asserted that the BJP will win all the five seats that went to polls in the first phase, “with a margin of two lakh votes each”. Voting for the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency will take place in the second phase of general elections on April 18.

Source: News18

2019 General ElectionassamBJPHimanta Biswa SarmaINC
