Shikhar Dhawan Moves to Delhi Daredevils for IPL 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is set to return home for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Daredevils has traded the India opener from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

The move would see Dhawan return to his hometown team for the first time since the inaugural season in 2008. The 32-year-old southpaw is the first player to be drafted in by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in a statement revealed that Dhawan had been “unsettled” with the amount he was bought for in the auction.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce, that one of our long-standing players, Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019. The Sunrisers were delighted to pick Shikhar up in the auction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules. The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. Sunrisers value the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years, and saddened that due to financial reasons, he feels it’s time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best,” said Sunrisers Hyderabad in a statement.