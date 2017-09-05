Shillong Golf Course to Host Franchise-Based League

The Shillong Golf Course will host the first-ever franchise-based league of North East India from September 10. A total of 15 franchises will vie for top honours in the six-week long Shillong Golf League (SGL) 2017.

The team and players auction of the event took place on September 2. The event will be played in a team format with four members comprising one local club professional, one single handicapper and two club golfers with a combined handicap of not more than 30.

The first three weeks will be a stroke play after which a cut will be applied and the top eight will compete in match play.

“MGPS is committed to the promotion and development of golf in the state. The idea of this event is to give all golfers a chance to play with each other irrespective of their handicap,” Meghalaya Golf Promoters’ Society (MGPS) president and organising secretary of SGL Gaurav Bajaj said in a statement.

“Both ladies and junior golfers will get a fair chance of competing in this event,” he added.

-PTI