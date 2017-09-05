Wed, 06 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Shillong Golf Course to Host Franchise-Based League

Shillong Golf Course to Host Franchise-Based League
September 05
22:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Shillong Golf Course will host the first-ever franchise-based league of North East India from September 10. A total of 15 franchises will vie for top honours in the six-week long Shillong Golf League (SGL) 2017.

The team and players auction of the event took place on September 2. The event will be played in a team format with four members comprising one local club professional, one single handicapper and two club golfers with a combined handicap of not more than 30.

The first three weeks will be a stroke play after which a cut will be applied and the top eight will compete in match play.

“MGPS is committed to the promotion and development of golf in the state. The idea of this event is to give all golfers a chance to play with each other irrespective of their handicap,” Meghalaya Golf Promoters’ Society (MGPS) president and organising secretary of SGL Gaurav Bajaj said in a statement.

“Both ladies and junior golfers will get a fair chance of competing in this event,” he added.

-PTI

Tags
Franchise-Based LeagueShillong Golf Course
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.