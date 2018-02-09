Shillong MP, HSPDP Candidate Get EC Notices for Code Violation

The Election Commission has issued notices to Congress MP Vincent H Pala and a Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) candidate for laying a foundation stone of a hostel allegedly in violation of model code of conduct, officials said on Friday.

Both Pala and HSPDP nominee in West Khasi Hills district D Jyndiang had attended a foundation stone-laying function of Hostel Umyiap District of a Church at Tiehsaw village in West Khasi Hills as guests last week. Vincent H Pala is Congress Lok Sabha member from Shillong.

Chief Electoral Officer FK Kharkongor said the Nongstoin returning officer P D Sangma had issued notices to the two persons in connection with the programme with a direction that their replies be submitted within five days.

He said the department is waiting for their replies to ascertain the actual position and the same will be forwarded to the Election Commission for necessary action.

Pala on the other hand defended his position and said, I do not think I violated the model code of conduct. I attended the program of the Church as an invited guest. He said he will reply to the show cause is consultation with his lawyers.

The regional party HSPDP candidate from Nongstoin constituency also denied any violation of the MCC. He told reporters on Thursday at Nongstoin that he attended the church program as a common man and not as a politician and there was no announcement of any scheme there.

