Sat, 15 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Shillong schoolgirl feted

Shillong schoolgirl feted
February 15
11:40 2020
NET Bureau

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday handed over an appreciation certificate to a Class IV student from the Meghalaya capital, who has developed an anti-bullying mobile app. Pokhriyal presented the certificate and a memento to Meaidabahun Majaw for developing the app during his visit to the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong.
The Union minister appreciated the schoolgirl for developing the app and said that it would go a long way in assisting other children in distress.
Pokhriyal, who was in Shillong to inaugurate three incubation centres at the NEHU, said that the Government has been making efforts to provide proper training through skill development programmes to talented youths. He hoped that products of Indian entrepreneurs would be found all over the world one day. He said that the Government has launched the ‘Make in India’ programme to make this possible. Pokhriyal also stressed the importance of promoting local products.

The Union minister spoke on various initiatives taken by the Central Government for training of students and teachers, skill development and entrepreneurship through schemes and programmes like DIKSHA, Skill India, Startup India and USTTAD. He appreciated the NEHU for launching new programmes and incubation centres.

Later, the Union minister, along with Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, held a review meeting with senior officials on the implementation of various Central Government schemes and programmes in the State.

Source: The Assam Tribune

