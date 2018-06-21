Shillong Selected as the 100th Smart City

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Meghalaya capital Shillong has become the 100th city to be selected for the Smart Cities Mission. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs evaluated the proposal submitted and gave a green nod to be a part of the Centre’s flagship mission.

There was also a short issue between the Centre and the state in terms of contribution of the fund. The Meghalaya government wanted a 90:10 terms, where the Central government was expected to contribute 90 per cent of the fund and the state to contribute the remaining 10 percent. But it was not agreed by the Centre.

The proposal could not be submitted on time due to the state elections in the month of February. Therefore, the Ministry kept on hold the slot for the Smart Cities Mission for the capital city of Meghalaya.

When the mission was initially launched in 2015, 20 cities were announced in January 2016.Gradually 13 cities in May 2016, 27 cities in September 2016, 30 cities in June 2017, and nine cities in January this year were added.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry, with the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 2,05,018 crore. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies.

In the first round, out of the total 20 cities, Guwahati was the only city from the northeast region to be selected for the mission. Under the 13 first track winning cities, Imphal and Agartala were selected by the Ministry. In round two of selection, two cities from the northeast region got through, namely, Namchi from Sikkim and Kohima from Nagaland. In round three, Pasighat from Arunachal Pradesh, Aizawl from Mizoram and Gangtok from Sikkim were selected for the mission. In the round four, Itanagar from Arunachal Pradesh was included for the mission.

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are the only two states from the northeast with two cities each selected so far for the mission.