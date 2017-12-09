Shillong Student Killed in Tiff over Birthday Party in Punjab

A 21-year-old BTech student was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours following a tiff over a “noisy birthday celebration”, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area at Phagwara in Punjab, Satnampura SHO Sukhpal Singh said.

Irked by the noise, their neighbours–two brothers– allegedly assaulted the students with blunt-edged weapons, including baseballs, Singh added.

The deceased identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Shillong and a final year BTech student in a private university in Phagwara, sustained head injuries and died on the spot, he said.

The injured, Aman Kumar, also a final year BTech student was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The accused Ashok Kumar and Rahul Kumar were booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and were absconding, he said.

-PTI