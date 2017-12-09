Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Shillong Student Killed in Tiff over Birthday Party in Punjab

Shillong Student Killed in Tiff over Birthday Party in Punjab
December 09
10:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 21-year-old BTech student was killed and his friend seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours following a tiff over a “noisy birthday celebration”, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area at Phagwara in Punjab, Satnampura SHO Sukhpal Singh said.

Irked by the noise, their neighbours–two brothers– allegedly assaulted the students with blunt-edged weapons, including baseballs, Singh added.

The deceased identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Shillong and a final year BTech student in a private university in Phagwara, sustained head injuries and died on the spot, he said.

The injured, Aman Kumar, also a final year BTech student was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The accused Ashok Kumar and Rahul Kumar were booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and were absconding, he said.

-PTI

Tags
Ashish Kumar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.