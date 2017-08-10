Thu, 10 Aug 2017

Shillong to Get 10 Free Wi-Fi Zones Soon

August 10
13:21 2017
In a bid to make Shillong- the Scotland of the east technically sound, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Northeast circle has decided to make 10 free wi-fi zones in the city.

While, announcing the development, BSNL NE I Circle head, Kamal Kumar Saxena said, “Free wifi zones would be spread across the city and work is almost complete to provide the free service to the people.”

He further added that Shillong will get 10 free wi-fi zones by the end of this month, “The ten zones would be in Police Bazaar, NEIGRIHMS, Happy Valley, Forest Colony, JN Stadium, Garikhana, ICAR complex, Rynjah, GMTD and CGMT complexes of BSNL. The coverage area of the wifi would be a radius of 100 metres. The Internet speed would vary between 2 Mbps to 20 Mbps.”

Saxena also disclosed that after completion of these zones in Shillong, similar free access to the Internet would be provided in the rural areas of the state. “Work in the rural areas would start after completion of the project in Shillong.”

Notably, BSNL have been able to provide new schemes for the public after completion of the International Internet Gateway from Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh to Agartala.

Besides, Internet service, BSNL will also launch of virtual landline service soon. Under this service, a user can get a landline number directed to their mobile phone with a nominal charge of Rs 99 annually.

