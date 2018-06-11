Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Shillong Violence: Curfew Relaxation Extended as Situation Improves Further

June 11
12:21 2018
The situation further improved in Shillong with no incidents of violence being reported during the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to extend the curfew relaxation on Sunday.

The capital of Meghalaya has been tense since violence broke out on May 29 following an altercation between Sikh residents in the city’s Punjabi Lane area and Khasi drivers of state-run buses.

More than 10 people, including policemen and CRPF personnel, were injured in the clashes. The daytime curfew has been relaxed for 11 hours on Monday, from Saturday nine hours, officials said.

Curfew in the affected areas has been relaxed from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday, East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner PS Dkhar told PTI.

This decision was taken to allow churchgoers in the affected areas to attend Sunday services, he added.

Dkhar said that the decision was taken at a review meeting yesterday as no incidents of violence were reported during the curfew relaxation and also during the curfew from the affected areas.

Night curfew too has been relaxed throughout the state capital and will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Though offices and commercial establishments remained closed on account of Sunday, heavy traffic was seen on the city roads.

Dkhar added that the security deployment in the city would continue as the government reviews the situation on a daily basis.

Currently, 15 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), six companies of the state riot police and two battalions of the state police are deployed across the city, a senior police officer said.

-Indian Express

Shillong Violence
