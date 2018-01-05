Shocking! Professor Pushes Ill Mother off Terrace

Months after the Rajkot Police registered a case of accidental death of a 64-year-old woman by falling from her terrace; it was revealed that she was allegedly pushed by her own son.

In a video that surfaced on Friday shows a 36-year-old assistant professor taking his 64-year-old mother to the terrace of his residential building and allegedly pushing her from there.

It was on September 27, when police had registered a case of suicide after a woman named Jayshree died by falling from the terrace of Darshan Avenue in Gandhigram area, where she was living with her son and daughter-in-law.

“On 27 September, we got this information that Sandeep Nathwani’s mother died after falling from the terrace. Initially, we reported it as an accidental death. But the death was doubtful, as few days before this incident took place, the lady was admitted in hospital and she was bed-ridden,” the DCP Zone 2, Karan Raj said in a press briefing.

Reportedly, Sandip Nathwani, who teaches at Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death as he was “fed up” with her illness,

The police apparently got an anonymous letter with the CCTV footage, which showed that Jayshree was not even able to walk and it was not possible for her to climb the terrace wall to jump. The DCP said that the accused will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.

-ANI