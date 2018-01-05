Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 05 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Shocking! Professor Pushes Ill Mother off Terrace

Shocking! Professor Pushes Ill Mother off Terrace
January 05
16:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Months after the Rajkot Police registered a case of accidental death of a 64-year-old woman by falling from her terrace; it was revealed that she was allegedly pushed by her own son.

In a video that surfaced on Friday shows a 36-year-old assistant professor taking his 64-year-old mother to the terrace of his residential building and allegedly pushing her from there.

It was on September 27, when police had registered a case of suicide after a woman named Jayshree died by falling from the terrace of Darshan Avenue in Gandhigram area, where she was living with her son and daughter-in-law.

“On 27 September, we got this information that Sandeep Nathwani’s mother died after falling from the terrace. Initially, we reported it as an accidental death. But the death was doubtful, as few days before this incident took place, the lady was admitted in hospital and she was bed-ridden,” the DCP Zone 2, Karan Raj said in a press briefing.

Reportedly, Sandip Nathwani, who teaches at Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death as he was “fed up” with her illness,

The police apparently got an anonymous letter with the CCTV footage, which showed that Jayshree was not even able to walk and it was not possible for her to climb the terrace wall to jump. The DCP said that the accused will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.

-ANI

Tags
Rajkot Police
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.