Shok Divas Observed in Memory of Those Killed in Dhemaji

‘Shok Divas’ (mourning day) was observed across Assam on Wednesday to mourn the death of children and others in a bomb blast while attending Independence Day celebrations at Dhemaji in 2004.

Assam Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia administered a pledge to officers and staff at the government programme at the state secretariat against all acts of terrorism and violence, an official release said. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the children and others who lost their lives in Dhemaji.

Eighteen people, mostly school children aged between 12 and 14 years and their mothers, were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast by ULFA at Dhemaji College ground where they had gathered for official Independence Day celebrations in 2004 defying a boycott call by militants.

The day of mourning is observed each year on August 16 in all districts and subdivisions of the state.

-PTI