Fri, 07 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Shots fired at CM’s PRO residence

June 07
11:09 2019
NET Bureau

Close on the heels of the June 5 incident in Sovima, Dimapur, in which unidentified assailants fired at the residence of the ruling NDPP Secretary General Abu Metha, a similar incident targeting the residence of the PRO to the Chief Minister Rusemtong Longkumer occurred on June 6.

While the police could not be reached for information, independent sources said that the incident occurred around 9:40 pm at Longkumer’s 2 ½ Mile residence in Dimapur.

One of the sources said that the gunshots hit the entrance gate of the home bordering NH 29. Bullet holes were found on the gateway, while some 15 empty shells suspected to be 7.62mm calibre were recovered at the site by the police, who responded to the scene, the sources said.
Longkumer was not at home at time “as he is currently out of the state,” said the source.
There was no report of any casualty. This version of the incident could not be verified with the police.

Source: The Morung Express

