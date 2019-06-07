Shots fired at CM’s PRO residence

NET Bureau

Close on the heels of the June 5 incident in Sovima, Dimapur, in which unidentified assailants fired at the residence of the ruling NDPP Secretary General Abu Metha, a similar incident targeting the residence of the PRO to the Chief Minister Rusemtong Longkumer occurred on June 6.

While the police could not be reached for information, independent sources said that the incident occurred around 9:40 pm at Longkumer’s 2 ½ Mile residence in Dimapur.