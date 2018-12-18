Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 18 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Should Have Been From Pakistan to Get Work in India: Sonu Nigam

December 18
17:29 2018
NET Bureau

Arguably the best playback singer of this generation in Bollywood, Sonu Nigam is known for making an over the top statement once in a while.

The most recent one being that he wishes that he was a Pakistani singer instead of being an Indian one.

The musician-actor-performer said this at the recently held Agenda Aaj Tak.

Now, if you are wondering why would he make such a comment, here’s what he had to say, “Sometimes, I feel like it would be better if I was from Pakistan. At least I would get offers from India,” – he said at the event.

All this sulking is probably a result of Pakistani vocalists like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Atif Aslam and more such Pakistani singers regularly delivering hit songs in Bollywood films while singer like Sonu, Abhijeet, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and more facing the dearth of work available for them.

SOURCE: Times Now

