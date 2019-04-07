Show off your Bollywood knowledge and win big!

NET Bureau

Did you ever think that someday, knowing everything about Bollywood would take you places and make you rich? Well, tomorrow is that day, and in this case, tomorrow comes! In just 20 minutes, you can win a huge cash prize of up to Rs. 50,000* and become the ultimate Bollywood guru! Play Jhacaaash LIVE on Fcebook at 6 PM tomorrow to win the game and get rich quick! Click Here to set a reminder when the game begins, just so you don’t forget.

The rules of this game are fairly simple. First, you need to Like and Follow the Facebook Jhacaaash page to stay on top of everything. Then, once the game goes live, you will be asked 10 questions, and you need to get all of them right to win the game. But worry not, for the questions are quite simple. So simple, that in the previous episode which revolved around the Star Kids of Bollywood, a whopping 17 people got all 10 answers right and won the huge cash prize! Our host Kubbra Sait, or Cuckoo, as some of you know her, will take you seamlessly through the game and even give you some hints to help you win

And since it is a Bollywood show, it is incomplete without celebrities. Some of the most popular ones including heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, Armaan Mallik, Kriti Sanon, music sensation siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar, television’s finest – Surbhi Chandna and even apna Bhidu Jachie Shroff, are super pumped to play Jhacaaash with you tomorrow!

So, what are you waiting for? Brush up on your Bollywood knowledge immediately and get set to be crowned Bollywood King or Queen!

Source: Pinkvilla